£88m Manchester United target to leave Real Madrid to fund €100m deal for superstar striker

Real Madrid will allow a Manchester United target to leave the club in order to sign a superstar striker.

Real Madrid will allow Manchester United target Gareth Bale to leave to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Florentino Perez and Real Madrid will be happy to part ways with Gareth Bale in order to fund a sensational pursuit for Robert Lewandowski.

The report states that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have shown significant interest in the Welshman alongside the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Just last month the Daily Star reported that Real Madrid had issued a £88m asking price on Gareth Bale’s head amid interest from Manchester United as the Red Devils look to ramp up their pursuit for the former Tottenham star.

It would appear that Real will need a huge sum of money to prize away the Polish star Lewandowski from the Bundesliga, which could go some way in explaining their reluctance to hold onto Bale.

Spanish outlet Don Balon have reported that Real Madrid will be looking at a price tag in the region of €100m to sign Lewandowski with Antonio Conte and Chelsea also heavily monitoring the star’s situation.

Real Madrid will of course face Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening this week in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final clash, which will give Perez and Zinedine Zidane a chance to take a closer look at Lewandowski prior to a potential summer raid for the star.