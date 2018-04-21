Manchester United need to pay €30m to secure talented Serie A midfielder

Manchester United need to pay €30m to secure talented Serie A midfielder

A Serie A star and key Manchester United target has had a €30m price-tag slapped on his head amid interest from the Red Devils and other huge Champions League clubs. 

Manchester United will need to pay €30m to secure the transfer of highly-sought after Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that now Atalanta have signed Cristante on a permanent deal from Benfica after a successful loan spell in Serie A, they have issued a €30m valuation on the star that has been heavily linked to a number of big clubs.

Bryan Cristante has been linked to Manchester United

The report states that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are some of the most notable interested parties in acquiring the 23-year-old with Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Roma monitoring the midfielder’s situation alongside Tottenham also.

Despite being just 23-years-old, Cristante has already had experience at huge European clubs. The star rose as a youth player through the ranks at AC Milan before sealing a move away to Portuguese giants Benfica in 2014.

The Italian then returned to Italy through a number of loan spells at Palermo and Pescara before signing permanently for Atlanta after initially singing a loan deal with the Italian club last year.

Cristante is highly-rated and despite his young age has already been capped at international level for Italy. Could he bring a perfect balance to the Manchester United midfield if the Red Devils were willing to match the €30m valuation of the star?

