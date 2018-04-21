Manchester United need to pay €30m to secure talented Serie A midfielder

A Serie A star and key Manchester United target has had a €30m price-tag slapped on his head amid interest from the Red Devils and other huge Champions League clubs.

Manchester United will need to pay €30m to secure the transfer of highly-sought after Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that now Atalanta have signed Cristante on a permanent deal from Benfica after a successful loan spell in Serie A, they have issued a €30m valuation on the star that has been heavily linked to a number of big clubs.

The report states that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are some of the most notable interested parties in acquiring the 23-year-old with Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Roma monitoring the midfielder’s situation alongside Tottenham also.

Despite being just 23-years-old, Cristante has already had experience at huge European clubs. The star rose as a youth player through the ranks at AC Milan before sealing a move away to Portuguese giants Benfica in 2014.

The Italian then returned to Italy through a number of loan spells at Palermo and Pescara before signing permanently for Atlanta after initially singing a loan deal with the Italian club last year.

Cristante is highly-rated and despite his young age has already been capped at international level for Italy. Could he bring a perfect balance to the Manchester United midfield if the Red Devils were willing to match the €30m valuation of the star?