Arsenal, Chelsea prepare for transfer scrap over 12-goal Serie A midfield ace

After making a positive impression at Atalanta this season, midfielder Bryan Cristante is reportedly on the radars of Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the summer.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 44 appearances this season, putting the disappointment of not making the grade at AC Milan firmly behind him.

SEE MORE: What Arsene Wenger’s gift from Man Utd had written on it in classy gesture from club

The youngster did make an early breakthrough at the San Siro in the 2013/14 season, but he was disappointingly later shipped out to Benfica as Milan opted to move one of their talented youth products on.

Having also gained experience of playing in Europe this season in the Europa League though, he has improved significantly and is seemingly attracting plenty of interest from England.

According to Sky Sports, both Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping an eye on him while it’s suggested he would be open to a move to the Premier League with his representatives having already held discussions.

Both sides are seemingly in need of reinforcements in that department, with Chelsea relying on Cesc Fabregas to provide creativity and attacking quality alongside the likes of N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

As for Arsenal, with Jack Wilshere’s current contract still on course to expire at the end of the season, they could be looking to replace him in the near future and Cristante may emerge as an option.

Still only just 23 years of age, the Italian ace still has plenty of room for improvement and growth. Perhaps a move to the Premier League will help him to take his game to the next level, although it remains to be seen where his next destination is.

With uncertainty over who will replace Arsene Wenger this summer after he steps down, as noted by BBC Sport, it’s questionable as to whether Arsenal can make their move until an appointment is made.