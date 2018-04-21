Real Madrid superstar set to stay at Santiago Bernabeu should Los Blancos secure signing of his international teammate

Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco has urged the Spanish giants to make sure that international teammate David De Gea ends up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future, a signing that will see the midfielder stay at the club.

Don Balon are reporting that the former Malaga star has offers from clubs to leave the Spanish capital, and that Florentino Perez wants to keep the player and is going to do everything he can to do so.

MORE: 55-goal France superstar set to snub Real Madrid in favour of securing summer Barcelona transfer

The news outlet are also stating that Isco wants the club to sign De Gea, something that, if it happens, will see him remain at the club.

In the last few years, De Gea has proven to everyone across the globe that he is one of the most talented shot-stoppers in the world.

The Spaniard has kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season with Man United, an accolade that is mainly down to his impressive shot stopping goalkeeping ability.

De Gea’s Spain teammate Isco has, like the Red Devils star, shown just how good he is these past few seasons, with the 26-year-old playing a key part in Los Blancos back-to-back Champions League wins.

It may be worth Madrid moving for De Gea if it means they’ll keep Isco in the Spanish capital for the near future.