Former Barcelona star sends agent to Spain to secure summer return to Nou Camp

It seems like this former Barcelona star is absolutely desperate to secure a return to the club, and after the Blaugrana dismantled Sevilla 5-0 in the Copa Del Rey final, you can’t blame him.

Don Balon are reporting that Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, who left the Spanish giants in favour of a move to Germany a few years ago, is eager to secure a return to the Spanish champions-elect.

The news outlet are also stating that the midfielder has sent both his father and agent to Catalonia to try and secure him a move back to his boyhood club.

Most Barca fans regard the club’s decision to let Thiago go a mistake, as since his move to Germany, the Spaniard has managed to prove himself to be one of the best midfielders in the world.

His close control on the ball and ability to both set up and score goals has seen him become a mainstay in Jupp Hynckes’ side, and deservedly so.

Despite being somewhat plagued with injuries during his time with the Bundesliga outfit, Thiago has still managed to amass a total of 25 goals and 26 assists in 147 appearances in all competitions, a respectable return.

Should Thiago end up moving back to Barca, it may be the the player the club need to replace the ageing Andres Iniesta.