Shock Premier League club launch club-record £79m bid for Man United & Man City transfer target

In one of the most bizarre transfer rumours of the year, Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco supposedly has a new suitor in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been linked with the Spain international of late, and it’s now claimed that West Ham are joining the party.

MORE: Jose Mourinho planning €105m double deal for Manchester United to ruin Barcelona’s transfer window

According to Don Balon, the ambitious east Londoners have made an opening offer of £79million for Isco in a move that would smash their previous transfer record of around £25m for Marko Arnautovic, as reported by BBC Sport when he joined.

Unsurprisingly, the report states Isco has no interest in joining the Hammers, so they’ve been put firmly back in their place on this one.

Still, it’s always worth a shot and London has proven an attractive home for many of the world’s best footballers in recent years, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham generally able to punch above their weight in the transfer market due to their location.

Isco to West Ham, however, looks a step too far for the time being, though we could still see him in England some time soon.

Diario Gol have reported recently of strong interest from City, while another Don Balon report claimed United could be willing to part with David de Gea in order to land the playmaker.