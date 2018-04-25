Ernesto Valverde has been given a vote of no confidence by a number of Barcelona star, with the players in question now looking to seal moves away from the club in the the summer.

Don Balon are reporting that Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne have lost faith in the Spaniard, with the four stars also being left out of the Blaugrana’s Copa Del Rey win against Sevilla last week.

The news outlet are also reporting that the aforementioned stars are now looking to seal a move away from the Camp Nou in search of more game time for next season, something they most likely won’t get if they stayed in Catalonia.

Despite managing to secure moves to the club, all of Mina, Digne, Gomes and Vidal have all struggled to for first team football this campaign.

Mina and Digne have both been kept out of the team thanks to the performance of Alba, Pique and Umtiti this season, who have all contributed massively to Barca being able to claim one of the best defences in Europe this term.

Gomes has struggled for game time ever since his move from Valencia in the summer of 2016, with players like Rakitic and Paulinho often preferred ahead of the Portuguese star.

Vidal has been to accept a place on the bench following the signing of Nelson Semedo, with Sergi Roberto’s performances giving Valverde a perfect reason to continue starting the Spaniard over Vidal in his side.

It’ll be interesting to see what lies ahead of these Barcelona stars, as they look to end their time in Spain on a fairly low note.