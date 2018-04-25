‘Hands off’ – Manchester United fans panic over David de Gea after Real Madrid fall behind to Bayern Munich

Manchester United fans are unsurprisingly tweeting about David de Gea after Real Madrid went a goal down to Bayern Munich thanks to a Keylor Navas error.

The Los Blancos goalkeeper could certainly have done a lot better as he conceded the opener this evening to Bayern ace Joshua Kimmich, allowing himself to be beaten at his near post.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and fans are now anticipating fresh interest due to Navas’ poor showing on what could be an important goal in this Champions League semi-final tie.

It’s only early days yet in the first leg of this encounter, but it seems quite likely Navas will be replaced at the Bernabeu before too long anyway.

Don Balon recently claimed De Gea had held talks with Real ahead of this summer, but the message from the Red Devils faithful is loud and clear…

Hands off De Gea… — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) April 25, 2018

Madrid need a new keeper. But hands off De Gea! #BAYREAL — Dwayne Dumbo (@Dwayne2_7Joseph) April 25, 2018

Kaylor Neves is absolutely dirt. 100% worried now there gonna come back in for De Gea. Fingers crossed they look somewhere else — Keith Gallagher (@keithgally1) April 25, 2018

Every time Keylor Navas flops I get more worried about de Gea — A (@AbuI07) April 25, 2018

Sorry Madrid but De Gea is now the most expensive player in the world #navas — AnthonyFox (@AntoFox1) April 25, 2018

De Gea is our keeper Madrid can fuck off — Riyaz (@Riyazzs_) April 25, 2018