‘Hands off’ – Manchester United fans panic over David de Gea after Real Madrid fall behind to Bayern Munich

Manchester United fans are unsurprisingly tweeting about David de Gea after Real Madrid went a goal down to Bayern Munich thanks to a Keylor Navas error.

The Los Blancos goalkeeper could certainly have done a lot better as he conceded the opener this evening to Bayern ace Joshua Kimmich, allowing himself to be beaten at his near post.

MORE: Alexis Sanchez aims another dig at Arsenal ahead of reunion with Manchester United

De Gea has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and fans are now anticipating fresh interest due to Navas’ poor showing on what could be an important goal in this Champions League semi-final tie.

It’s only early days yet in the first leg of this encounter, but it seems quite likely Navas will be replaced at the Bernabeu before too long anyway.

Don Balon recently claimed De Gea had held talks with Real ahead of this summer, but the message from the Red Devils faithful is loud and clear…

