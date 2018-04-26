Pundit Roy Keane has said that Mohamed Salah’s lack of trophies is something that may not see him become the first player since Kaka to beat both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Ballon D’Or.

As per the Sun, Keane was speaking on ITV, stating that the Egyptian’s potential lack of silverware this season is why he won’t potentially beat Messi and Ronaldo to the award.

The news outlet are stating that, when speaking on ITV last night, Keane said “But I always look at the strikers who are playing well, the Ronaldo’s and the Messi’s. They’ve both scored 40 goals at least this season and I still think you have to end up with one or two trophies at the end of the season for your club.”

Keane then added “If they can win the Champions League and he scores in the final, then yeah, start handing out the awards. But he still has to do a bit more for me at club level.”

Despite Salah’s remarkable effort, Keane seems to be onto something here, as it’s been shown time and time again these past few years that if you are to win the Ballon D’Or, silverware is almost a necessity.

Since 2001, only two players have managed to win the Ballon D’Or without winning either the World Cup, Champions League or respective League title: Michael Owen and Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

However, Ronaldo’s win in 2013 will certainly fill the Liverpool star with some confidence, as despite not winning anything that year, Ronaldo still managed to win the award thanks to the sheer amount of goals he scored, something that Salah may have to rely on if he’s to win the accolade.

However, if Jurgen Klopp were to guide the Reds to their sixth European cup in their history, it would surely put Salah at the head of the queue for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Judging by the first legs of the Champions League semi finals, it seems as if it will come down to the potential Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid to decide who wins this year’s Ballon D’Or award.