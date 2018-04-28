Liverpool have a crunch end to the season ahead, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly prefer to have a full squad to choose from.

Aside from the ongoing battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League with Chelsea still pushing to try and displace either Liverpool or Tottenham, they are closing in on a Champions League final appearance.

SEE MORE: Is Liverpool v Stoke on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

After securing a 5-2 lead in their semi-final tie against Roma after the first leg at Anfield this week, they will travel to the Italian capital on Wednesday night hoping to book their place in the finale in Kiev next month.

In turn, whether it’s being able to rotate and rest key players or to bring them back into the frame immediately, Klopp will hope that injured pair Adam Lallana and Emre Can can play again this season.

Further, from the players perspective, they will want to get minutes under their belt with the World Cup fast approaching this summer to prove their fitness and get the call for their respective countries.

Klopp has provided an update on both players, and while it doesn’t sound hugely positive, he is remaining optimistic.

“He’s (Lallana) not injured any more but he’s not fit yet,” he is quoted as saying by The Express. “We hope still that one or two games might be possible for him. We will see. Maybe possible for Brighton for Adam. We have to see.

“Emre is a little bit further away. His rehab is improving a lot. It is much better, but it is quite close to the end of the season. I haven’t closed any doors on both of them. There is still a possibility.”

Given the quality that the pair bring to the table when fit, it certainly would be helpful for Liverpool having them available to offer a different dynamic in key areas. Can has been a key figure for the Reds this season in the heart of the midfield, Lallana though has been blighted by injuries this year as he has been restricted to just 13 appearances all season.