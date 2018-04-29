Liverpool face a crunch clash against Roma in the Champions League next week, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed a huge update on the fitness of Sadio Mane.

The Reds take a 5-2 advantage to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, with Mane playing a crucial role in their big win at Anfield last week.

After conceding two goals late on though, it’s given the Italian giants something to build on in the second leg, and coupled with the fact that they got a similar 3-0 win needed against Barcelona in the last round, it’s arguably not out of their reach yet to book a spot in the final next month.

In turn, Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad available this week, but doubts emerged over Mane after he was left out against Stoke City on Saturday.

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by the Potters as they continue to run the risk of being leapfrogged by Tottenham and Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, the focus for now will be on the meeting with Roma, and Klopp has seemingly handed Liverpool fans a major boost with the news that Mane will play against the Giallorossi.

“Sadio did not play but he will be fine for Wednesday,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

The 26-year-old will be crucial in this type of game as his pace, movement and eye for goal, particularly on the counter attack could be absolutely vital to Liverpool’s chances of scoring away goals and ending the tie.

As a result, this certainly won’t be welcomed news for Roma who will have their hands full again dealing with the attacking trident of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.