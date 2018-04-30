Football fans took to twitter this evening to slate Spurs and England star Dele Alli, despite the fact the youngster scored in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Watford this evening.

The home side opened the scoring through Alli in the first half thanks to smart piece from play from Danish international Christian Eriksen.

Spurs then added a second through goal-machine Harry Kane to wrap up the victory on a night that saw the north London side take a big step towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

During and after the match, fans took to social media to slate Alli despite the fact he managed to get himself on the scoresheet this evening.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering Alli after his side’s comfortable win against the Hornets at Wembley tonight. We think they’re being a bit harsh with their comments, but what do we know!

Dele Alli is a disgrace and shouldn’t be included in the England squad. — . (@pru1892) April 30, 2018

Sterling and Lingard are so far ahead of Dele Alli in the pecking order for England now, for me. — Danny Blood (@dannyswfc) April 30, 2018

Alli Dier Dembele Kane not good enough so far. — jake (@_jake95) April 30, 2018

Alli is so overrated. Had a poor season in my opinion — Jamie Garner (@jonnybros89) April 30, 2018

Alli is fucking awful — Ali (@Eden10z) April 30, 2018