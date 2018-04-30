“Disgrace” – Fans declare Spurs star “shouldn’t be included” in England’s World Cup squad despite display in Watford win

Football fans took to twitter this evening to slate Spurs and England star Dele Alli, despite the fact the youngster scored in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Watford this evening. 

The home side opened the scoring through Alli in the first half thanks to smart piece from play from Danish international Christian Eriksen.

Spurs then added a second through goal-machine Harry Kane to wrap up the victory on a night that saw the north London side take a big step towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

During and after the match, fans took to social media to slate Alli despite the fact he managed to get himself on the scoresheet this evening.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering Alli after his side’s comfortable win against the Hornets at Wembley tonight. We think they’re being a bit harsh with their comments, but what do we know!

Do you think this criticism of Alli is deserved? Let us know below.

