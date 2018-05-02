‘I am crying’ – Liverpool fans stunned after major moment in Roma tie

Liverpool were hopeful of away goals against Roma to book their place in the Champions League final, but one of them came from a very unexpected source.

The Reds were leading 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield last week, and so were already in a commanding position to advance to face Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

However, Sadio Mane’s early goal certainly put them in an even stronger position, and after a James Milner own goal had stirred the home faithful again, up stepped Georginio Wijnaldum to give Liverpool the lead once again.

It was a significant moment for the Dutch international, as not only was it his first away goal for Liverpool after joining the Reds in July 2016, but it was his first away goal for any club since May 2015.

As seen in the tweets below, Liverpool supporters couldn’t quite believe it but they certainly weren’t complaining about it as it took them a step closer to success in Europe.

It was an incredibly barren run for Wijnaldum away from Anfield though, and he couldn’t have picked many better moments to get on the scoresheet on the road.

He’ll be hoping to repeat the trick should the Premier League giants go on to successfully seal their place in the showpiece event later this month haven’t now had a taste for scoring away from home…

