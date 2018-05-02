Liverpool were hopeful of away goals against Roma to book their place in the Champions League final, but one of them came from a very unexpected source.

The Reds were leading 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield last week, and so were already in a commanding position to advance to face Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

However, Sadio Mane’s early goal certainly put them in an even stronger position, and after a James Milner own goal had stirred the home faithful again, up stepped Georginio Wijnaldum to give Liverpool the lead once again.

It was a significant moment for the Dutch international, as not only was it his first away goal for Liverpool after joining the Reds in July 2016, but it was his first away goal for any club since May 2015.

As seen in the tweets below, Liverpool supporters couldn’t quite believe it but they certainly weren’t complaining about it as it took them a step closer to success in Europe.

It was an incredibly barren run for Wijnaldum away from Anfield though, and he couldn’t have picked many better moments to get on the scoresheet on the road.

He’ll be hoping to repeat the trick should the Premier League giants go on to successfully seal their place in the showpiece event later this month haven’t now had a taste for scoring away from home…

First away goal for Liverpool ? First away goal for an English club ? First away goal at club level since 17th May 2015 ? Gini Wijnaldum’s goal leaves Roma needing four just to draw level… pic.twitter.com/kFBtQflJGA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2018

WIJNALDUM AWAY GOAL I AM CRYING — Louis (@TheBurgundyRed) May 2, 2018

A GINI WIJNALDUM AWAY GOAL!!!!!!!! Oh my word. What a time for it. #LFC — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) May 2, 2018

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA YERSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — SH (@Sennesation) May 2, 2018

GINI WIJNALDUM HAS SCORED AN AWAY GOAL WHAT THE FUCK — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 2, 2018

FIRST AWAY GOAL FROM WIJNALDUM FOR LIVERPOOL AND WHAT A TIME TO SCORE IT. — – (@AnfieldRd96) May 2, 2018

GINI WIJNALDUM HAS SCORED AWAY FROM HOME IN A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINAL FUCK ME HAHAHAHAHAHA — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) May 2, 2018

Fair play to Gini Wijnaldum, takes some effort to refrain from scoring away from home for 3 years – just so he can score his first in a Champions League semi-final away tie. — LFC Globe (@LFCGlobe) May 2, 2018

WIJNALDUM SCORED AN AWAY GOAL, HE ACTUALLY DID IT IN A FUCKING CL SEMI FINAL, ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ — – (@AllezTheReds) May 2, 2018

Roma haven’t conceded a single goal at home in the Champions League. Wijnaldum hasn’t scored a single away goal for 3 seasons. Never scored in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/kejpD0OVta — J (@JayDiddly) May 2, 2018

GINI WIJNALDUM HAS SCORED HIS FIRST AWAY GOAL, I REPEAT GINI WIJNALDUM HAS SCORED HIS FIRST AWAY GOAL FOR LFC — LFCstuff (@Kopstuff_LFC) May 2, 2018