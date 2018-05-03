Laurent Koscielny injury update: Major setback confirmed for Arsenal stalwart

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has suffered a torn Achilles, as confirmed by various sources including BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey.

The French international lasted just 12 minutes in his side’s second leg encounter with Atletico Madrid in their Europa League semi-final tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday night.

Worryingly at the time, Koscielny appeared to collapse with no contact and no other player around him, sparking fears that it was indeed a serious problem.

After being seen clutching his Achilles while writhing on the ground in absolute agony, he was eventually stretchered off the pitch and it didn’t take long for news to filter out over the extent of his issue.

As confirmed during the half-time interval on BT Sport and in his tweet below, Humphrey revealed that it was indeed a torn Achilles for the 32-year-old, with a six month recovery period being touted.

It remains to be seen if that’s the official time frame put on it by the Arsenal medical staff, but it’s a massive blow for the Frenchman as he will now miss the rest of the season and the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Instead, he’ll spend his summer going through rehabilitation on what is a serious setback and it will be a bitter blow for all concerned including Koscielny himself, Arsenal and France.

Confirmed torn Achilles for #Koscielny. 6 months expected recovery time…poor guy — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) May 3, 2018

Confirmed: It’s a torn Achilles for Laurent Koscielny. The Arsenal and France defender’s World Cup dreams appear to be over.#ATLARS live ? https://t.co/UfEmDXNxwI pic.twitter.com/STpF4UDuaZ — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 3, 2018