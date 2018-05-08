Five Juventus players Massimiliano Allegri should sign for Arsenal, including Liverpool and Real Madrid targets

It’s becoming increasingly reported that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is the front-runner to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season.

The Daily Star have suggested the Italian tactician looks the man most likely to take the reins at the Emirates Stadium after his tremendous success in Serie A.

They’ve also claimed Arsenal’s next manager could have as much as £200million to spend on new players, and we’ve looked at six who should be priorities for Allegri this summer.

However, what if Allegri could raid his current club Juventus for players he knows well and who’ve clearly done the business for him in recent years?

We’ve picked out five of the more realistic Juve players Arsenal fans would love to see follow their manager from Turin to north London…

Juan Cuadrado

Capable of playing attacking midfield or wing-back, Juan Cuadrado has the pace and energy to shine in Allegri’s sides and may have earned himself another shot in the Premier League.

The Colombia international barely got a look-in during his time at Chelsea, but has always been a top performer in Italian football with both Fiorentina and Juventus.

Hector Bellerin hasn’t always been at his best this season and Sport have linked him with other big clubs this summer, so Cuadrado could certainly have a big role to play at the Emirates.

Sami Khedira

The Sun have linked Sami Khedira with Liverpool as the Reds look set to lose Emre Can to Juventus, so it may be that the Germany international will be available this summer.

If so, it would then be easy to imagine Allegri would love to have him with him at Arsenal, who are desperately short of that kind of quality in defensive midfield at the moment.

Khedira may be 31 and slightly past his peak, but his experience of winning major honours such as the Champions League, La Liga and Serie A could make him a great addition to the Gunners’ dressing room.