Barcelona ready to rival Manchester United for €80million transfer of Premier League star

Barcelona are reportedly ready to target Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso in this summer’s transfer window and move him into a new position.

According to Don Balon, Barca view the Spain international as an ideal candidate to come in and play defensive midfield despite him largely shining out wide during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso does seem like a quality performer who could fit in in a number of different roles in defence or midfield after showing his wide array of talents for Chelsea, where he’s played a demanding role that involves plenty of defending, running and providing quality on the ball.

Manchester United were also linked by Don Balon with a €80million move for the 27-year-old a couple of months ago, and he’d certainly make sense as an upgrade on the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young at Old Trafford.

Still, Chelsea would surely rather not sell to a rival after seeing how well Nemanja Matic has done since swapping the Blues for the Red Devils last summer.

They may, however, struggle to keep a player like Alonso from moving to a club like Barca if they miss out on a top four spot this season and thereby fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Having won La Liga again this season, Barcelona will definitely be in Europe’s top club competition next season and are often among the main contenders to win it, so Alonso could view this as a decent step up in his career.