Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the possible transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson in a £70million deal this summer.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with an interest in Alisson by Don Balon and other sources in recent times, but it now seems United are in the running as well in a surprise development.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho recently responded ‘no chance’ when asked about the prospect of goalkeeper David de Gea moving to Real Madrid this summer, but it could be that the Spain international’s future is now in some doubt.

Diario Gol have continued to link De Gea with Madrid, and now reports in Italy state United have put out the feelers over signing Alisson.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Star, who suggest Alisson could be being lined up to replace De Gea amid uncertainty over his Old Trafford future.

Don Balon have previously stated the Brazilian shot-stopper would likely cost around £70m, which seems about the going rate in this current market.

While rival fans would no doubt be glad to see the back of De Gea after so many superb displays for United, it would be a big blow for Liverpool to miss out on Alisson as they urgently need a new signing in goal.

Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius cannot be considered long-term options for Jurgen Klopp, who needs to tighten up at the back next season for his side to build on their fine Champions League form this term and become consistent enough to go the distance in the Premier League title race.