Chelsea and Arsenal could both miss out on appointing Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as manager this summer due to their lack of Champions League football.

The Italian tactician looks set to make it four domestic doubles in a row with Juve this season after a win in the Coppa Italia final last night while his side are in a commanding position in the Serie A table.

Still, despite Juventus’ total dominance in Italy under Allegri, one trophy continues to elude him – the Champions League.

The 50-year-old has guided his side to two finals in his time with the club, but lost on both occasions – 3-1 to Barcelona in 2014/15 and 4-1 to Real Madrid in 2016/17.

Juventus look to have a squad capable of winning the competition, whereas Arsenal won’t even be in it at all next season, while Chelsea also look unlikely to claim that final top four spot this term.

Is Max Allegri joining Arsenal or staying at Juventus? @JamesHorncastle discusses the latest situation on the @TheTotallyShow. ?? Listen and Subscribe ?? https://t.co/2dslnOWBy3 pic.twitter.com/47Rk20q6ir — TotallyFootballShow (@TheTotallyShow) May 10, 2018

Serie A journalist James Horncastle believes Allegri has hinted he has unfinished business in Turin and the London giants’ Champions League woes could cost them the appointment of Allegri.

‘Four doubles in a row. What else can he achieved with this team? The Champions League,’ Horncastle told the Totally Football Show.

‘I think that’s going to be a big factor in making his decision. Chelsea and Arsenal aren’t in the Champions League.’

Sky Sports have linked Allegri alongside Luis Enrique as the two main candidates for the Arsenal job while the Sun recently claimed he was gearing up to take over at Chelsea.