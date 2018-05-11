AC Milan ready to pay €50million to seal transfer of Real Madrid star amid fears of PSG raid

AC Milan are reportedly ready to pay €50million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Don Balon, Milan’s number one ‘keeper is attracting some interest from PSG, leading to the Rossoneri looking into raiding Real for Navas amid doubts over his own future at the Bernabeu.

MORE: What Buffon said to Donnarumma after disastrous night for AC Milan starlet

The Costa Rica international has largely impressed as Madrid’s first choice for the last few seasons, but, as noted by Don Balon, the club continue to be linked with big-name replacements for him such as Manchester United’s David de Gea and Roma shot-stopper Alisson.

This could be to Milan’s advantage as Navas is reported by Don Balon as being happy with the interest from the Italian giants.

If a big-name ‘keeper is brought in by Real it would almost certainly relegate him to the bench in Madrid, so to get another shot at being number one for a major European club would undoubtedly be tempting.

The 31-year-old may not be in quite the same league as Milan’s Donnarumma, but they could certainly do worse if their star youngster is poached by someone like PSG.