€100m-rated Manchester United and Liverpool target contacts Real Madrid over transfer

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has reportedly approached Real Madrid over sealing a transfer to the Bernabeu this summer despite recent links with a move to the Premier League.

The Independent have previously linked Werner with Manchester United, while Don Balon suggested the Germany international was tempted to seal a €100million move to Liverpool.

The latest from Don Balon, however, is that Werner has now been in touch with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to tell him he wants to replace Karim Benzema up front.

Real could do with making changes up front this summer after a disappointing season in La Liga, even though they’ve performed better in the Champions League and made it to the final.

Benzema has not looked himself and may now be entering into decline after a long and successful career in the Spanish capital.

Werner may be the ideal upgrade after impressing in the Bundesliga, with the 22-year-old scoring 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Don Balon mentions Madrid’s interest in bigger names such as Neymar and Harry Kane but it remains to be seen if Werner’s contact could see him seal his preferred move.

This would be disappointing for United and Liverpool as they could both do with strengthening up front this summer.

Although Liverpool have plenty of quality in their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, they lack depth beyond that, while United may feel they could do with an upgrade on the inconsistent Romelu Lukaku.