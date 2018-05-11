Gareth Southgate has announced the date he will be naming his England World Cup squad.

FIFA’s s deadline for all final squads is 4 June, with the tournament starting on 14 June – however, the England manager will name his squad earlier.

When will Gareth Southgate name his England World Cup squad?

The Football Association confirmed that 16 May is the date when the 23-man group for the finals would be revealed.

Southgate will face the media the following day.

Southgate was dealt with a double injury blow as Liverpool duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez were ruled out of the World Cup.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a knee ligament injury in the first leg of the Reds’ Champions League semi-final against Roma and Gomez has undergone ankle surgery on an injury suffered in England’s friendly against Holland in March.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold could be included in Southgate’s initial 35-man squad after producing a series of impressive displays for the Reds.

Klopp on Trent: “I am obviously a fan of Trent. He has matured quickly over the past year. I’m not Gareth Southgate but if he needs a right full-back I think he would be a good choice.” — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) May 11, 2018

There are fitness doubts over Kieran Trippier, who came off with a thigh injury playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

England will warm up for the World Cup with internationals against Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and Costa Rica at Elland Road in Leeds on June 7.

The Three Lions start their Russia 2018 campaign against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd.