Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their search for a replacement for boss Arsene Wenger, after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri casted doubts over whether he’d take the job or not.

The Sun are stating that, as re-reported from Yahoo Sports, the Juventus boss isn’t too convinced on taking the job at the Emirates due to the club’s current league situation.

The news outlet are also reporting that Allegri is willing to leave Italy, and that he wants to move to a club that he can challenge for the title with straight away, something that may not be entirely possible should he join the north London club.

As stated by the news outlet, a source close to the Italian said “He knows he needs a fresh experience, but he’s not the guy who wants to go to England without a real chance to win. ”

Since becoming Juventus manager in 2014, the Italian has managed to establish himself as, debatably, the best in the country, and certainly one of the best in the world.

In four seasons at the club, the former AC Milan boss has managed to win three Scudetto’s, four Italian Cup and one Italian Super Cups, as well as reaching both the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals.

Despite being taken all the way by Napoli this season, Allegri’s side are on course to win their fourth successive League title under the Italian, something that would see him become the first manager ever to win four successive doubles in Italy.

If what is being reported Allegri is true, it’ll be interesting to see whether he ends up staying in Turin come the start of next season.