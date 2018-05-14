Chelsea haven’t had the most memorable of campaigns this season, and that in turn has led to speculation that major changes could be incoming.

Although they have a chance to win the FA Cup next weekend, Antonio Conte wasn’t able to secure Champions League football for next season as they finished fifth in the Premier League, while they crashed out of Europe’s premier competition at the last-16 stage this time round.

As noted by The Daily Star, the Italian tactician is facing plenty of question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge, but he sounded defiant despite the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Should he remain, Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping that they see more of the football and results from his first campaign in charge in which he won the title.

However, rumours are never far away about potential successors, and as reported by The Express, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, should current Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri replace Conte, he will look to take Gonzalo Higuain to west London with him in a deal potentially worth €50m.

Granted, Higuain turns 31 in December and will continue to edge closer to the latter stages of his career, but it can’t be ignored that he’s bagged 282 goals in his career, with 23 of those coming this season to show that there is no concerning level of decline just yet.

Those goals helped Juve to a domestic double, and so he certainly has the experience, pedigree and winning mentality to flourish anywhere with Sarri knowing all about that having coached him at Napoli prior to his move to Turin.

That area of the squad is undoubtedly an issue for Chelsea, as they managed just 62 goals in 38 Premier League games this season, the lowest tally of the top six sides.

With summer signing Alvaro Morata struggling to settle and score regularly, splashing out on a tried and tested striker who has guaranteed goals throughout his career could be what is needed at Stamford Bridge.