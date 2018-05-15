Club chief explains position on £50m+ Man Utd, Chelsea target amid exit speculation

Chelsea and Man Utd have both been linked with one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, but the latest update won’t boost their confidence of a deal happening.

Inter forward Mauro Icardi has emerged as one of the top frontmen in Europe having scored 106 goals in 180 games for the Nerazzurri since joining them from Sampdoria in 2013.

In turn, it’s to be expected that the Argentine ace would attract interest from elsewhere around Europe, and The Sun claimed at the weekend that both Chelsea and Man Utd are keen on a deal that could potentially cost them in excess of £50m.

However, it comes as no surprise that Inter are desperate to keep hold of Icardi, as not only have his goals been crucial again this season in keeping them in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot, but after being handed the captain’s armband, he is a leading figure for Luciano Spalletti’s side and one that they can’t afford to lose.

That is reflected in Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio’s comments on the situation, as he has effectively said that Icardi will not be leaving the club this summer regardless of whether or not they get back to Europe’s top table.

“Mauro has a three-year contract with Inter,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “I have always said that his situation would not have changed based on our league position, it doesn’t change our willingness to continue with our captain. He remains, we have no intention of selling him.”

Securing Champions League football will surely boost their hopes of convincing Icardi to stay though, but they’ll need to defeat rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on the final day of the Serie A season to leapfrog them into fourth in what promises to be a thrilling encounter in the Italian capital.