Man Utd have been heavily paired with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and they may not have to wait too much longer to find out if a move will materialise.

The 23-year-old has impressed again this season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Beyond the statistics, his physicality, agility and technical quality have stood out too, and he’ll hope to prove his worth on the international stage this summer with Serbia at the World Cup.

However, speculation has been rife over his club future, and his agent, Mateja Kezman, has now revealed that no discussion regarding that will take place until after the Serie A season finale against Inter on Sunday.

“The interest in Sergej is enormous,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun, who add that reports claim an £80m deal has already reportedly been struck between the two clubs. “But on Sunday Lazio will have to play the most important game of all and it makes no sense to talk about a transfer.

“Until the end of the season it is concentrated exclusively on Lazio”.

Given that Lazio must avoid defeat to Inter in order to prevent them from leapfrogging them into fourth place in the Serie A table and thus claim the last Champions League qualifying spot, all the focus for the club and the players has to be on Sunday’s showdown.

If it is to be Milinkovic-Savic’s last game for Lazio, he’ll certainly want to give them a major parting gift, but it remains to be seen if that’s the choice he makes.

Should he choose a switch to Old Trafford though, pairing him up with Paul Pogba in the heart of Jose Mourinho’s side would certainly make the Red Devils an intimidating outfit as they’d have plenty of quality and a powerful presence in midfield.

With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini yet to pen a new contract with his current deal set to expire this summer, midfield reinforcements may well be top of the transfer shortlist for Mourinho.