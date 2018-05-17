Arsenal plan to hold talks with Thierry Henry over the vacant manager’s position at the Emirates, according to Sky Sports.

Henry is currently working as an assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and was part of the coaching yet up at Arsenal until 2016, coaching the under-18 side, as reported per The Sun.

However, the Frenchman left London Colney as he could not combine his TV punditry role at Sky Sports with a full-time job at Arsenal.

But in a new twist, Arsenal’s record goalscorer is set to be spoken to by the club next week, as per the report by Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta has been widely touted as a possible successor to Arsene Wenger as manager but Sky say the club are going through a thorough process to determine who that person will be.

Sky reported that Arteta held talks with Arsenal today but the club will speak to other candidates.

Henry enjoyed a storied career at north London scoring 228 goals over two spells to cement himself as one of the Premier League’s all-time best players.

The Sun say he is currently working with Martinez ahead of the World Cup next month where Belgium are expected to challenge for the trophy given their array of star talent including: Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard.