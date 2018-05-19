Fee agreed: Liverpool closing in on £62million star as first signing of the summer transfer window

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir as their first signing of the summer.

According to Canal Plus, as translated by the Metro, a deal for the France international to join for a fee of £62million is 90 per cent done, in what looks a very exciting move for Reds fans.

Fekir has shone for Lyon this season, scoring 23 goals and laying on nine assists for his team-mates in all competitions to establish himself as one of the top attacking players in Europe.

It’s easy to see how Fekir would fit in at Liverpool, and he’d be ideal to fill that void left by Philippe Coutinho since his January switch to Barcelona.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped pretty well without the Brazilian, reaching the Champions League final as Mohamed Salah and co. have scored freely, they could certainly do with more depth in that area.

Fekir would allow Klopp to rest the likes of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane more, whilst also giving the team more options in terms of altering their formation and tactical approach.