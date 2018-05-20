Chelsea now in pole position to seal sensational deal for €100m Real Madrid target

Chelsea now lead the way to secure a deal for one of the most exciting superstars in world football.

Chelsea reportedly now lead Real Madrid in the hot pursuit to seal a transfer for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern this season despite another successful domestic campaign in which Bayern sealed another Bundesliga title.

Earlier this year, Goal reported that Bayern could be tempted by a Real Madrid offer for their Polish talisman with Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane preparing an audacious €100m bid for the striker.

The Sun however have cited a report from Marca this weekend which would suggest that Antonio Conte’s FA Cup winning side are now the favourites to land the striker that has scored 41 goals in 50 appearances for club and country this season.

The report suggests that Real Madrid have cleared the way for Premier League side Chelsea to take pole position in the pursuit for the star with Real’s interest now turning elsewhere for a superstar.

Alvaro Morata has considerably disappointed upon arriving to Stamford Bridge last summer and has been largely pushed out of the picture at Stamford Bridge by Olivier Giroud arriving from Arsenal in January.

Could Lewandowski by the man to fulfil the duty that Morata failed to produce this season?