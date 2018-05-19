Manchester United star dropped major transfer hint just before FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave a major indication he’s set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer today, according to reports.

The Belgium international was not involved in Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea, but it seems he dropped an arguably even bigger hint before that.

According to the Daily Mirror, Fellaini moved out of his home in Cheshire on the day of the final, suggesting he’s convinced his future lies away from Old Trafford.

This looks a potential blow for United after Fellaini’s fine contribution earlier this season, though injury has disrupted his campaign.

The Mirror add that he’s rejected three new contract offers from United, so it may be for the best that they don’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.

This will no doubt give Jose Mourinho something of a headache in the transfer market, however, with replacements surely needed in midfield.

Michael Carrick is also retiring this summer, so fans will hope the club can get some business done in central midfield.

Having lost to Chelsea today and finished a very distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League, it’s clear United need to improve this squad in order to challenge for major honours next season.