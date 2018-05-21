Arsenal fans are all crying out for the same signing as Unai Emery closes in on Gunners job

Posted by
Arsenal fans are all crying out for the same signing as Unai Emery closes in on Gunners job

Arsenal fans are a bit of a mess right now if Twitter’s anything to go by, though there is at least some agreement over one potential transfer under Unai Emery.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this deal is at all realistic, but Gooners seem united in wanting their prospective new manager to raid his old club Paris Saint-Germain for Julian Draxler.

MORE: Why Arsenal look set to appoint Unai Emery instead of Mikel Arteta

BBC Sport report that Emery now looks set to take the Arsenal job, replacing Arsene Wenger after he called time on his 22 years at the club at the end of this season.

The former Sevilla boss has worked with some big names before, including global superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, though they are well out of Arsenal’s reach at the moment.

emery psg
Unai Emery looks set to take over at Arsenal
draxler psg
Could Unai Emery bring PSG ace Julian Draxler with him to Arsenal?

Draxler, however, could be a decent option, with the Germany international not as much of a regular in the PSG line up this season due to the presence of those two star attackers above.

The Sun mentioned interest from Arsenal in Draxler earlier this season, though this never materialised, but it’s little surprise to see Gooners calling for him now due to the Emery connection…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top