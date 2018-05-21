Arsenal have reportedly turned to former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla manager Unai Emery as their second choice to Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta.

BBC Sport have today made the shock revelation that Emery is closing in on replacing Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss in a real twist following lengthy speculation that Arteta was all set to take the job.

However, there were some signs the deal could be in doubt as the Daily Star reported earlier today that Arteta had some reservations about the job due to the lack of transfer control on offer.

This may be backed up by the latest from Sky Sports, who have tweeted that Arteta has withdrawn from the running to be Arsenal manager, leaving Emery as the most likely to take the position.

Some Arsenal fans will feel this could work out for the best, with Emery a more experienced and proven name, having won silverware with both PSG and Sevilla.

Still, this is a very different job from either of those two, with expectations and resources both sky high at PSG, while he managed pretty well on relatively low expectations at Sevilla.

There’s an unfortunate balance at Arsenal of high expectations without the kind of resources enjoyed by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.