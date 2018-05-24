Champions League winner ready to reject Liverpool and Chelsea to seal Tottenham transfer

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is reportedly ready to surprisingly reject a transfer to Liverpool or Chelsea to return to his old club Tottenham.

The Wales international has endured a frustrating couple of seasons with injury and a loss of form a the Bernabeu and it would not be too surprising to see him leave the club.

First, Bale has a Champions League final to contend with as he stands the chance of lifting the trophy for the fourth time in his career since moving to Madrid in the summer of 2013.

Still, he has no guarantees of playing in this game and clubs seem eager to take advantage as Don Balon report of offers from Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 28-year-old would undoubtedly be a big hit at either club if he replicates the form he showed during his Tottenham days, but that’s where he supposedly wants a move back to, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet also suggests he’d be more willing to join Manchester United, but that for the time being their interest seems to have cooled.

Bale’s future will likely be one of the more interesting transfer sagas this summer as it remains to be seen which top clubs would gamble on him at this stage after so many issues with fitness and form.

And yet, Real are likely to still command big money that means lesser clubs would surely struggle to beat the likes of the Premier League big six to his signature.