Liverpool refuse to splash out and meet €50m+ demands of Euro giants – report

Liverpool’s focus will be on the Champions League final against Real Madrid this weekend, but transfer speculation continues to link them with potential summer signings.

The Reds will hope to end the season in style with a win in Kiev, but after eventually scraping through to claim fourth place in the Premier League this past campaign, Jurgen Klopp will perhaps be looking for reinforcements this summer.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on key duo ahead of Champions League final

That could come in the shape of Gianluigi Donnarumma, but as reported by Calciomercato, Milan’s apparent demands of a fee between €50m-€60m have been met with a refusal from Liverpool to spend so much on the 19-year-old goalkeeper.

The teenager has accumulated an impressive amount of experience so early in his career, making 125 appearances for the senior side since his breakthrough in 2015.

High-profile mistakes against Arsenal in the Europa League and in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus have led to criticism this season, while La Gazzetta dello Sport even reported on building tension between the youngster and Milan supporters again at Atalanta earlier this month.

Donnarumma faced a fierce backlash last summer after initially turning down the offer of a new contract before eventually penning new terms.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not that was merely a short-term fix, or if he does indeed have a long-term future with Milan.

It’s arguably questionable as to whether Liverpool need to even sign another goalkeeper, as Loris Karius has seemingly won the battle to establish himself as the first choice between the posts for Klopp.

The German shot-stopper ended the campaign with 16 consecutive starts in the Premier League, while he has featured prominently throughout their Champions League run to leave Simon Mignolet as second choice.

With that in mind, signing Donnarumma is arguably not even needed. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if there are further reports in the coming weeks.