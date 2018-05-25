CONFIRMED: Arsenal legend in advanced talks over HUGE Manchester United transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred has confirmed talks over a transfer to Manchester United are being led by his agent, former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for some time now and it seems Gilberto is working to thrash out a deal to get him to Old Trafford.

Arsenal fans may not be too happy to see their former star help United out like this, especially as the Gunners could do with new midfielders themselves this summer.

Still, Fred looks set to choose United having also been linked with Manchester City in recent times after impressing in his time in Ukraine.

‘Talks have been at an advanced stage since January, if I am not mistaken. There was a possible transfer to City. Shortly after, both clubs, City and United talked with Shakhtar and with my agents about a possible transfer,’ Fred is quoted by ESPN.

‘And if I am not mistaken, there was news of a strong bid by United. But I am focused solely on the World Cup.

‘My agents are taking care of this, led by Gilberto Silva. He’s a very calm guy, one that I give all the freedom [to decide], as he is someone I deeply trust.’

Fred is set to cost around £52million and looks a real bargain for United if the move does go through.