Jesse Lingard treats himself to a drink in Mykonos while Man Utd team-mate holidays with Tottenham flop in Spain

Jesse Lingard only has a short window for summer holidays this year – having played in the FA Cup final last weekend and being due to join up with the England squad shortly.

But the Manchester United ace has found time to schedule in a quick trip to Mykonos where he shared a selfie.

Many holidaying Brits head to the Greek island for a boozy break, but Lingard posted to Instagram showing himself enjoying a different type of drink.

Green tea was on the menu for Lingard, who was named as one of the attacking options in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man World Cup party earlier this summer.

While Lingard was relaxing in Mykonos, United team-mate Ander Herrera was taking a break in his native Spain.

Herrera did not make Spain’s World Cup squad, nor did Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, who joined him in Torreluna, Zaragoza.

Llorente has endured a poor debut season at Spurs, scoring just one Premier League goal in 16 appearances.