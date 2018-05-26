“So happy they lost” – Man United fans overjoyed as Liverpool defeated by Real Madrid in Champions League final

Man United fans took to Twitter this evening to lap up the fact that fierce rivals Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League this evening.

The Reds suffered 3-1 defeat to Los Blancos in Ukraine, with former Spurs star Gareth Bale bagging two great goals to help get the Spanish giants over the line.

Following the match, a whole of fans, including a lot of Man United ones, took to social media to laud in the fact that Liverpool didn’t manage to secure their sixth Champions League trophy tonight.

Despite not winning a trophy of their own this season, United fans still found time to gloat in the fact that Liverpool lost tonight, a match every single Reds fan would’ve been dying to see their side win.

Here are a few select tweets from fans laughing at Liverpool’s unfortunate loss tonight.

