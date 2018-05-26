With Liverpool set to take on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League this evening, a lot of fans are adamant that one star is moving to Old Trafford following the team news for the match being released.

Before the match, a whole host of fans took to Twitter to claim that Gareth Bale is going to move to Man United from Los Blancos, after the Welshman was left on the bench for the final.

Bale has struggled for first team minutes this season under Zinedine Zidane, so it certainly won’t be a surprise to some to see the Frenchman leave the former Spurs out of his starting line-up for the biggest club match of the season this evening.

This news may be taken in a good light by Liverpool fans, who surely would’ve preferred the Welsh international to be starting over Karim Benzema for tonight’s clash.

Here are a few select tweets from fans claiming that Bale is surely going to end up putting on a United shirt and be playing under Jose Mourinho next season. Only time will tell if he does in fact move to the Red Devils though…

Future United man Garett Bale on the bench? Weird — DJ Dad Shoes (@CalebWilliams13) May 26, 2018

Bale on the bench. Might as well confirm him to United now. https://t.co/PMPCj5pz48 — White Zinfandel (@DrewsefC) May 26, 2018

Bale to United confirmed. — SJ (@RavagingRom) May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale to United then… — Darren Gillespie © (@goonerdaz1984) May 26, 2018

Welcome to United, Gareth Bale. #UCLfinal — Abe Halis (@Car_list) May 26, 2018

Bale to United it is then. https://t.co/iBQup5eLcU — Kai (@MagicaIAIexis) May 26, 2018