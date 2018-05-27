Lyon and France star Nabil Fekir has dealt a blow to Liverpool, with the player himself stating that he is “not close” to secure a move to Anfield.

The Sun are stating that Telefoot have reported that, as translated by the Sun, that Fekir has said that he’s “not close to a move to the Reds”, something that won’t be very encouraging to the Merseyside club.

MORE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp learns of failed pursuit to land talented Real Madrid ace following Champions League final

The news outlet are also stating that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that the Frenchman “has not indicated that he wants to leave or if he wants to play one more year with Champions League football”, words that aren’t going to fill Liverpool or their fans with any confidence.

Fekir played a huge part in helping Lyon secure Champions League football, with him and teammate Memphis Depay leading the French side’s charge into the top four in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old managed to bag a total of 23 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, an impressive total for any player, let alone one playing predominantly in midfield.

The player has shown throughout his career that he is capable of playing as either a winger, a forward or an attacking midfielder, versatility that will certainly come in handy for any manager lucky enough to manage him.

Following Fekir’s words, it seems as if Liverpol are a bit of a way off securing a deal to bring Fekir to the club.