Manchester United launch £96m opening bid, confident of beating Barcelona to major transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made their first offer of £96million in a bid to beat the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to the transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils are said to be confident they have an edge in the deal due to the Lazio midfielder’s relationship with fellow Serbian Nemanja Matic, according to Radio Sei, as translated by the Metro.

Milinkovic-Savic looks one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment and would be ideal for United’s needs at the moment after a difficult season and a summer of potential headaches in that position.

Michael Carrick has just retired from playing, while Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford, so there’s clearly room for Milinkovic-Savic.

On top of that, Paul Pogba has not been at his best for some time for United and it could be argued that the Serie A ace would be more suited to Jose Mourinho’s style of play.

£96m seems a lot to pay for a relatively unproven young player, but on balance it probably looks a gamble worth taking on what seems likely to end up a superb investment on a player with a big career ahead of him.