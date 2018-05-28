Man Utd look to fend off Chelsea in £80m transfer scrap for four-time Champions League winner

After raising doubts over his Real Madrid future immediately after their success at the weekend, speculation suggests Man Utd and Chelsea are lining up in a transfer scrap for Gareth Bale.

The Welshman came off the bench to score twice in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, with his first arguably the best goal scored in a major final after his acrobatic overhead kick changed the complexion of the game.

However, as seen in the video below in an interview with BT Sport, Bale immediately raised question marks over his future with Los Blancos, as he gave an honest answer over his position at the Bernabeu and conceded that he wants to be playing regularly and he hasn’t had that under Zinedine Zidane.

“I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn’t happened this season.” ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Whether that now changes next season with the Spanish giants remains to be seen, but the four-time Champions League winner, who has enjoyed a trophy laden spell at Madrid since joining in 2013, is being linked with a move back to the Premier League following previous stints at Southampton and Tottenham.

According to The Express, both Man Utd and Chelsea are eyeing an £80m swoop for the winger, but it’s the former who are being tipped as front-runners for the time being with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also specifically mentioned as interested parties.

Having seemingly put his injury woes behind him, a more prominent role elsewhere could now be more important to Bale than continuing to collect silverware with Madrid but playing second fiddle behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Isco.

His quality and ability to be decisive certainly deserves a bigger role, and although Jose Mourinho already has the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata battling it out for spots to support his main striker, it reportedly hasn’t put Man Utd off wanting to add Bale to the squad.