What Lionel Messi said about his future, ideal scenario for Barcelona icon

Coming off the back of another successful season, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is showing no sign that he’s suffering from a decline as of yet.

The 30-year-old has set an incredible standard over the years, and he continued to shine this past year with 45 goals and 18 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

That helped lead to a domestic double for the Catalan giants as they landed the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, albeit they crashed out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion.

Nevertheless, with no immediate suggestion that Messi is planning on going anywhere, he has now revealed that if we were to eventually leave the Nou Camp, it wouldn’t be for any other European side.

“In Europe, I’m clearer than ever that Barcelona is going to be my only home,” he is quoted as saying by Sport. “I always said that I want to play some day in Argentina again, I don’t know if it will happen, but I have it in my mind.

“Nothing more, I’d like to live that for at least six months, but you never know what’s going to happen.”

Messi began his career with Newell’s Old Boys in 1994, before making the early decision to move to Barcelona where he came through the youth ranks ahead of breaking into the senior side in 2004.

After that point, the rest is history. With 552 goals in 637 appearances for the Blaugrana, he’s won nine La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies and countless others as well as individual accolades.

Barcelona supporters will undoubtedly hope that he remains with the club for the foreseeable future and continues to be their talismanic leader to guide them to further success. Based on these comments, an offer from his homeland later in his career may well be the only thing that convinces him to leave.