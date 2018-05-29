Chelsea linked with €63m swoop, prolific forward tipped to seal summer exit

After Alvaro Morata struggled to have the desired impact at Chelsea last season, the Blues are reportedly considering bolstering their attacking options.

Things started brightly for the Spaniard, as he bagged six goals and two assists in his first six Premier League appearances to suggest that Antonio Conte had found a regular source of goals.

SEE MORE: Chelsea line up swoop for £70m-rated target to bolster attacking options

However, it ended up being a real struggle for the former Real Madrid striker, as he ended the campaign with just 15 goals and six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

That lack of clinical edge in front of goal arguably hurt Chelsea last year despite their FA Cup success, as they missed out on the top four and qualification for the Champions League.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the potential arrival of Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte could lead to a major change up front, with Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain paired with a move to Stamford Bridge in a deal which would be worth at least €63m.

Further, the suggestion that the Argentine international could leave the Turin giants is doubled down on by Calciomercato, who also note that Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing him.

The 30-year-old is coming off the back of a campaign in which he scored 23 goals in 50 games, winning consecutive domestic doubles with Juventus since joining from Napoli in 2016.

Sarri knows him well from their time together in Naples of course as Higuain scored an impressive tally of 38 goals in just 42 games in their final year together, and so a reunion could work wonders for Chelsea.

Nevertheless, given Sarri hasn’t been appointed and no official word has come out over Higuain’s potential exit, there is a lot that must still happen before such significant moves go through for Chelsea. Time will tell if they are set to make major changes this summer.