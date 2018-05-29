Manchester United and Chelsea ready to pounce on Barcelona superstar who has a €150m release clause and is yet to sign new deal

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for a Barcelona star who is yet sign an extension on his current deal at the Camp Nou.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both monitoring Jordi Alba with the defender yet to sign a contract extension at Barcelona.

A report from the Spanish outlet Sport has today stated that concerns over Alba’s longterm future at the Camp Nou are growing with the defender yet to pen an extension on his current deal.

The report also suggests that both Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the star amid speculation that the Spaniard’s time could be over in La Liga with a contract extension yet to be signed.

Alba is believed to have a release clause in his current deal, which expires in 2020, of €150m. That news comes from Barcelona’s official club website who published a report on Alba’s proposed deal before he signed his current contract in 2015.

Alba if often regarded as one of the most talented left-backs in world football and has won domestic and Champions League trophies during his time at the Camp Nou.

It is no surprise however that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are in the market for a new left-back with Mourinho often having to rely on Ashley Young to fulfil left-back duties this season with the self-proclaimed special one appearing to be less-than impressed with Luke Shaw.