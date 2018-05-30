Maurizio Sarri wants Chelsea to beat Manchester United to transfer of £96m-rated club captain

Potential new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants the Blues to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as one of his top targets.

Gazzetta dello Sport have linked Sarri strongly with replacing Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, and it could be that he has big plans for the club in the transfer market.

Given Chelsea’s poor form last season and particularly the struggles of Alvaro Morata, making signings up front certainly doesn’t seem a bad place to start for whoever comes in next.

Icardi has shone in Serie A and looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs, and it seems he’s high on Sarri’s list as the west Londoners could meet his £96million release clause, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Argentina international, who is also Inter’s captain, scored 29 goals in 34 Serie A games this season to fire his club back into the Champions League places, and he is surely capable of moving on to a bigger team.

Sarri promises to be an exciting enough appointment as it is for Chelsea, but it would be all the more so if he could lure stars from the Italian top flight like Icardi with him as well.

This could have the double boost of dealing a blow to Manchester United’s plans as well, with Calciomercato recently linking the 25-year-old hot-shot with the Red Devils as well.