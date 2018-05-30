Manchester United have a slight edge over Bayern Munich in the running to seal the transfer of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Wales international’s future has become the subject of intense speculation once again following his heroics in the Champions League final at the weekend and his post-match interviews.

Bale made it clear to BT Sport that he is disappointed not to have started against Liverpool, after his heroics off the bench proved decisive in winning the big game.

The latest from AS is that Manchester United and Bayern are among the teams interested in snapping Bale up this summer, though Real Madrid’s asking price is believed to be £130million.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

AS claim this would be too much for Bayern, and though United are currently mentioned as offering less than that, it doesn’t say they couldn’t go higher, and one imagines their financial strength based on recent transfer activity means it wouldn’t be too much of an obstacle.

The Independent have also linked Tottenham with an interest in re-signing the 28-year-old, who was a star player for them before he left north London for Madrid in the summer of 2013.

Despite a difficult season marred by injury, Bale showed his quality in the Champions League final and seems worth a punt on if Real continue to overlook him as first choice.

United could certainly do with spending that kind of money on a world class attacking player, with the club some way behind Manchester City in 2017/18 and in need of an upgrade on struggling stars like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in that area of the pitch.