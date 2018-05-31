John Terry is leaving Aston Villa after his one-year contract expired, according to Sky Sports.

A statement from the club thanked the former Chelsea captain for his commitment and leadership during his time with the Villans.

Terry joined the Midlands club on a one-year deal last summer after leaving Chelsea and scored once in 36 appearances for the club.

However, he could not help them return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, when they lost 1-0 to Fulham in Saturday’s Championship play-off final.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm the club will part company with John Terry.

“We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season.

“John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

“We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward.”

Terry made 492 league appearances for Chelsea, and as per a report from the BBC, Villa manager Steve Bruce had hoped he would stay if the club were promoted to the Premier League.

However, as this hasn’t come to fruition, Terry will leave the club – though it remains to be seen what his next step will be.

Villa fans are sad to see their captain as shown by the tweets below.

Aston Villa fans react as John Terry departs club

Sad to see John Terry go – he’s been great for #avfc – a true leader — Hannah Boyd (@johannahboyd) May 30, 2018

Sad to see John Terry go, but realistically we had no chance of affording him. Paying the price for years of stupidity. Best wishes, JT! #utv — John Paul Davis (@unknown_templar) May 30, 2018

The John Terry/Villa experience seemed silly and kind of sad at first, then it went really well and then it was really silly and really sad at the end for much different reasons. — Robb Jones (@robbjkjones) May 30, 2018

absolutely gutted… good luck johnterry.26 for… https://t.co/qPGA7btDtE — moin younis (@mo_villa1) May 30, 2018

Gutted to hear that John Terry is leaving Villa. He has been instrumental on the pitch this season and has been a massive influence off it. Been a pleasure to see him play in claret & blue at Villa Park. All the best, JT #AVFC pic.twitter.com/m6lGfhqHO3 — Jamie White (@jaywhite_1) May 30, 2018