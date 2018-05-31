Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer in a potential £80million move.

The Blues look in dire need of a big-name signing up front this summer and the Daily Mirror claim Lewandowski is one of their targets, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in for him.

The prolific Poland international would be an ideal upgrade on the struggling Alvaro Morata, who netted just 15 times in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Earning a reputation for missing big chances as well, Morata simply hasn’t looked the part in the Premier League or as first choice for a big club for basically the first time in his career.

The Spain international had only been a squad player at Real Madrid, but someone like Lewandowski has been one of Bayern’s best players for many years now, as he as at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

The Mirror report the 29-year-old would likely cost around £80m, following his agent Pini Zahavi confirming this week that his client wanted a new challenge and that Bayern were aware of the situation.