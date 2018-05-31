Manchester United transfer target did something strange after Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool

Surprise reports are claiming Gareth Bale spent 20 minutes in Liverpool’s dressing room after scoring twice against them for Real Madrid in their 3-1 Champions League final victory.

The Wales international came off the bench to score a brace to win Madrid the game and hand them their fourth European Cup in the last five years.

However, instead of celebrating a great deal with his team-mates, he apparently first went straight to the Liverpool changing room and spent as long as 20 minutes there with their players, according to the Daily Mail.

This strange behaviour, along with Bale’s post-match interview where he essentially complained about not playing more and admitted he’d have to consider his future, suggests he is planning to make his way out of the Bernabeu before long.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." 👀👀👀 Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

AS are among the sources linking the 28-year-old with Manchester United, and it does seem hard to imagine he has a future in Madrid as he seems so clearly out of the loop with his manager and team-mates.

The Red Devils will hope this is a sign Bale could make his way to Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho could certainly do with more options in his attack after disappointing recent performances from the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.