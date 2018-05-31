Deal agreed: Manchester United transfer target strikes personal terms as move draws closer

Ajax winger Justin Kluivert has reportedly agreed personal terms on a summer transfer to Roma, snubbing the likes of Manchester United in the process.

This is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who state all that is left now is for Roma and Ajax to agree on his transfer fee to finalise the move.

This seems a big blow for United, who have long been strongly linked with Kluivert and looked one of the favourites to win the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and could add something to this struggling Red Devils squad, which looks in need of attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona have also been linked with Kluivert in recent times, but it seems he’s chosen to take the next step of his career at Roma.

This may ultimately be the wisest move for him personally as it surely means more chances of first-team football.

United, however, must now look elsewhere for attacking midfield talent as they’re also linked with the likes of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Chelsea’s Willian.