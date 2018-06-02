Manchester United preparing to launch transfer bid for €100m star to become among club’s top earners

Manchester United are reportedly ready to break the bank to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer.

According to the Daily Record, the Red Devils seem prepared to try a €100million offer for the Wales international and match his current wages at the Bernabeu, making him among their highest earners.

The plan would then be to line Bale up alongside Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in a star-studded front three next season, says the Daily Record’s report.

Bale recently suggested he’d be considering his future this summer as he gave the impression of being unsettled at Real Madrid after their Champions League final victory.

Coming off the bench to score twice for Los Blancos, the 28-year-old made it clear in his interview with BT Sport that he was disappointed not to start the game and that he’d assess his situation this summer.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

It now seems United are willing to try to bring the player back to the Premier League, in what would be one of the most exciting deals of the summer.

Despite some challenging times at Real, particularly in his final two seasons, Bale showed with his goals against Liverpool that he remains an explosive and immensely talented attacking player.

United could badly do with that kind of spark in their attack after a frustrating season in which they barely managed to challenge Manchester City for the title, despite finishing 2nd.

Jose Mourinho’s side also lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea with a tame display and need a shake-up if they are to improve next season.